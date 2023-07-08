Close
Glendale opens three heat relief centers for unhoused

Jul 8, 2023, 5:45 AM

PHOENIX — As temperatures continue to make their home in the 100s, Glendale is taking action to help its most vulnerable residents combat the heat.

The city has opened three heat relief centers for those experiencing homelessness. Thanks to $771,000 in funding from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Glendale can also provide transportation to said relief centers and fund more outreach programs for those who are unhoused.

The three centers are located at:

  • Larkspur Church at 10614 N. 43rd Ave.
    • Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Glendale Mission & Ministry Center located at 6242 N. 59th Ave.
    • Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 7205 N. 51st Ave.
    • Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It is critical that we take care of our most vulnerable populations during the hot summer months,” Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers said in a release Thursday. “This funding will allow us to expand our reach and ensure more people are kept safe.”

The centers will run until September.

“This program is an example of a powerful partnership between Maricopa County, the city of Glendale, the Arizona Faith Network and Phoenix Rescue Mission,” Glendale’s Community Services Director Jean Moreno said in a release. “Each partner contributes its resources and expertise to maximize impactful services that support vulnerable members of our community in ways we could not do alone.”

 

