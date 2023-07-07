PHOENIX — A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers during a standoff at a Mesa apartment complex Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near Mesa Drive and Brown Road around 9:30 p.m., the Mesa Police Department said.

The 911 caller said a woman came to her residence after a domestic violence altercation. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot from the suspect’s apartment.

Officers arrived and tried to contact the suspect.

The man, who was later identified as 28-year-old Shawn Gagne, answered the door with a gun in his hand, police said. He then shut the door, creating a barricade situation.

Just before 10:45 p.m., multiple officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed. Police didn’t provide details about what prompted the shooting, other than to say it occurred during negotiations.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

