ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 north of Globe reopens after dayslong closure due to Flying V Fire

Jul 10, 2023, 6:30 AM | Updated: 8:39 am

PHOENIX — The U.S. 60 between Globe and Show Low has reopened following a dayslong closure due to the Flying V Fire, authorities said.

The highway reopened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after it shut down Wednesday afternoon between mileposts 256-311, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There will be single-lane closures in both directions between mileposts 300-303 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, ADOT said. A pilot vehicle will be in the area and drivers are advised to be prepared to slow down or stop.

RELATED STORIES

The closure stretched from just north of Globe to Cibecue Junction on the Fort Apache Reservation. That stretch of U.S. 60 is the main route between the Globe and Show Low areas. Globe is about 90 miles east of downtown Phoenix.

Six fires started along U.S. 60 at around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Division of Wildland Fire Management for the Bureau of Indian Affairs said. Five of them were contained at under half an acre each.

The Flying V Fire, however spread to the northeast through pinyon-juniper and grassland west of U.S. 60.

As of Monday morning, the fire had consumed 831 acres and was at 17% containment. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

