ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix temperatures staying above 110 degrees as dangerous heat wave continues

Jul 7, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:25 am

(Photo by Samir Jordamovic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Phoenix is stacking up 110-degree days in a streak that could approach record proportions if the heat wave continues.

Thursday was Phoenix’s seventh day in a row of at least 110 degrees, and there’s no end in sight.

The hot streak, which started Jun 30, is expected to continue at least into late next week, according the National Weather Service forecast. Phoenix’s record 110-degree stretch is 18 days set June 12-29, 1974.

“The last and time that we saw heat wave like this would be July 2020, when we had 11 consecutive days over 110 degrees,” Jessica Leffel of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

“But it’s looking like it will be very dangerous.”

Excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix extended

An excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix has been in effect since Saturday and has been extended twice due to the continued scorching temperatures.

The warning is now set to run until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Excessive heat warnings trigger a daytime shutdown of select hiking trails in Phoenix. Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon and Cholla trails and all Piestewa Peak trails will be off limits from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the heat warning is lifted, per city policy.

Dogs are prohibited on all city hiking trails when there are triple-digit temperatures.

How to get relief from the Arizona heat

Too much time in the Arizona sun can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death.

Warning signs of heat-related illnesses can include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache and nausea.

Outdoor activities should be curtailed between sunrise and sunset during periods of excessive heat. People should also drink more water than usual and avoid sugary, caffeinated drinks, which dehydrate the body.

Regional planning agency Maricopa Association of Governments has prepared a list of heat relief sites that operate during excessive heat warnings.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

