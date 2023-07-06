Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man accused of shooting longtime friend after day of drinking in Scottsdale

Jul 6, 2023, 9:58 AM

Mugshot of Phillip Montera, who allegedly shot a longtime friend Monday, July 3, 2023, after they s...

(Phillip Montera - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Phillip Montera - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX – A man allegedly shot a longtime friend Monday night after they spent the day drinking together in Scottsdale, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the victim’s house near 68th Street and Indian School Road, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call from the victim’s wife around 11:40 p.m. and were told the suspect, identified later as 47-year-old Phillip Montera, was still at the scene.

The victim was bleeding from a gunshot wound near his left clavicle. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery for potentially life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.

Montera was located and taken into custody. He was booked into jail on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

According to the probable cause statement for Montera’s arrest, the victim’s wife told police Montera and the victim were best friends for about 20 years.

She said Montera came to the house around 10 a.m. to prepare for a Fourth of July party and planned to stay the night.

The two men appeared to be having a good time as they hung out and drank together throughout the day, she said.

The wife went to bed early and woke up to the sound of yelling a few hours later. She went to the garage and found her husband lying on the ground bleeding.

The victim spoke to officers at the scene before he was intubated, according to the probable cause statement. He said he and Montera had been drinking throughout the day and that Montera was high on psychedelic mushrooms.

Montera allegedly pointed a gun at his own head and threatened to kill himself earlier in the evening, but the victim calmed him down.

The victim “later went back to the guest bedroom where the defendant was sleeping to ‘check on him’ when he was suddenly ‘shot’ by the defendant without warning,” the probable cause statement says.

Montera appeared confused while he was being processed for arrest, according to court documents.

“He asked if his friends were in here with him and detectives explained the victim was lucky to be alive and was not currently in jail with him but was in the hospital,” the probable cause statement says. “The defendant became hysterical and started crying … [and saying] this could not be happening.”

