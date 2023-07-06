Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Kitten found stuck in car engine in Phoenix recovers, will soon be up for adoption

Jul 6, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 8:22 am

gray kitten...

(Photo provided by Arizona Humane Society.)

(Photo provided by Arizona Humane Society.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — An injured kitten, who was found stuck in a car engine last month, has made a full recovery, according to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS).

The 12-week-old gray tabby, affectionately known as Spark Plug, was discovered caught in the car’s engine belt by a Good Samaritan, who called AHS for help.

An emergency animal medical technician from AHS quickly arrived and extracted the kitten from the engine.

Once freed, Spark Plug was taken to the AHS’ trauma hospital where veterinarians discovered a large cut on her front left leg resulting in deep muscle exposure.

RELATED STORIES

Spark Plug did not suffer any broken bones or additional wounds.

After almost a month of daily bandage changes and medication, Spark Plug has recovered and will be available for adoption once an open adoption kennel becomes available.

Anyone interested in adopting Spark Plug, or any of AHS’ adoptable pets, should visit azhumane.org/adopt.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

cop cars sitting in neighborhood...

SuElen Rivera

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after 1 pedestrian dead, 2 injured in Phoenix

A woman was arrested on DUI charges after a pedestrian was killed and two others were injured Wednesday night in Phoenix, authorities said. 

8 hours ago

More than 50 miles of U.S. 60 north of Globe, Arizona, was closed because of the Flying V Fire....

KTAR.com

Fire forces closure on long stretch of highway between Globe, Show Low

More than 50 miles of highway in eastern Arizona remained closed Thursday morning because of wildfire activity.

8 hours ago

dog and cat posing in front of blue background, ready to be adopted...

KTAR.com

Several Arizona shelters participating in reduced-fee pet adoption event

Several Arizona shelters are set to participate in Bissell Pet Foundation's reduced-fee adoption event that starts Thursday.

8 hours ago

FILE - Dennis Willard, of Bellevue, Wash., carries a sign that reads "Where Is She" as he marches i...

Brandon Gray

DOJ launches program to help missing and murdered indigenous persons crisis

The Department of Justice announced it created a program designated for missing or murdered indigenous people.

8 hours ago

(Rolling Hills Golf Course)...

Delaney Penn

Grass Clippings to renovate Tempe Rolling Hills Golf Course, to add night play

Grass Clippings announced its $15 million renovation plan for Tempe Rolling Hills Golf Course.

8 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police investigating shooting that killed 21-year-old woman

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot earlier this week in Phoenix, authorities said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Kitten found stuck in car engine in Phoenix recovers, will soon be up for adoption