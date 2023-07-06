PHOENIX — An injured kitten, who was found stuck in a car engine last month, has made a full recovery, according to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS).

The 12-week-old gray tabby, affectionately known as Spark Plug, was discovered caught in the car’s engine belt by a Good Samaritan, who called AHS for help.

An emergency animal medical technician from AHS quickly arrived and extracted the kitten from the engine.

Once freed, Spark Plug was taken to the AHS’ trauma hospital where veterinarians discovered a large cut on her front left leg resulting in deep muscle exposure.

Spark Plug did not suffer any broken bones or additional wounds.

After almost a month of daily bandage changes and medication, Spark Plug has recovered and will be available for adoption once an open adoption kennel becomes available.

Anyone interested in adopting Spark Plug, or any of AHS’ adoptable pets, should visit azhumane.org/adopt.

