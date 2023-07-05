Stockton Hill Fire in northeast Arizona forcing evacuations

PHOENIX — The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman forced evacuations late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The blaze, burning 13 miles north of the northeastern Arizona city, caused the Red Wing Canyon area to be put into “GO” status at about 10:30 p.m., according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Six homes were evacuated by the Bureau of Land Management, according to InciWeb.

The Shadow Canyon neighborhood was in “SET” status as of Wednesday morning.

The fire started Tuesday at about 3:45 p.m., moving through rocky terrain and into the hills in the area.

It was estimated at about 200 acres, but fire officials believe the size is likely larger due to increased activity that has yet to be mapped.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.