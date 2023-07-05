Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Stockton Hill Fire in northeast Arizona forcing evacuations

Jul 5, 2023, 8:25 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(AZ State Forestry Photo) (AZ State Forestry Photo)

PHOENIX — The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman forced evacuations late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The blaze, burning 13 miles north of the northeastern Arizona city, caused the Red Wing Canyon area to be put into “GO” status at about 10:30 p.m., according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Six homes were evacuated by the Bureau of Land Management, according to InciWeb.

The Shadow Canyon neighborhood was in “SET” status as of Wednesday morning.

RELATED STORIES

The fire started Tuesday at about 3:45 p.m., moving through rocky terrain and into the hills in the area.

It was estimated at about 200 acres, but fire officials believe the size is likely larger due to increased activity that has yet to be mapped.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of an Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. A suspect was killed in a shoo...

KTAR.com

Suspect killed in shooting with state troopers after high-speed chase in Phoenix

A suspect was killed in a shooting involving state troopers Tuesday after he pulled out a gun following a high-speed chase in Phoenix, authorities said.

8 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation highway camera)...

Wills Rice

New I-17 drainage system in place at underpasses in north Phoenix

A new I-17 drainage system designed to reduce flooding in the underpasses between Peoria Avenue and Greenway Road is ready to operate.

8 hours ago

NOGALES, AZ - JULY 22: The U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen at sunset in Nogales, Arizona. (Photo ...

Wills Rice

3 Arizona men in drug trafficking organization plead guilty to narcotics charges

Three Arizona men of a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to importing and distributing narcotics.

8 hours ago

A Gilbert homebuilder was the winning bidder in a state land auction on June 28 at the Arizona Stat...

KTAR.com

Gilbert builder wins state land auction with plans to build more than 400 homes

Blandford Homes was the successful bidder Wednesday for 115 acres in an Arizona State Land Department auction.

8 hours ago

Two city officials pose with rescued baby raccoon...

Serena O'Sullivan

Prescott baby raccoon finds a new home after invading a woman’s backyard

Prescott police officers rescued a baby raccoon who was in a resident's backyard. He can't go back into the wild, so he's in a shelter now.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Andres Cano)...

Associated Press

House Minority Leader Andrés Cano resigns from Arizona Legislature to complete graduate studies

House Minority Leader Andrés Cano formally submitted his resignation from the Arizona Legislature on Tuesday with plans to complete graduate studies.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Stockton Hill Fire in northeast Arizona forcing evacuations