ARIZONA NEWS

House fire in Surprise sends firefighter, 3 others to hospital

Jul 4, 2023, 10:05 AM

PHOENIX — A house fire sent four people to the hospital after flaring up in Surprise near Cotton Lane and Greenway Road Sunday evening.

Firefighters couldn’t see a thing when they arrived on the scene, according to the Surprise Fire-Medical Department (SFMD).

“They had zero visibility and fought through heavy heat to move to the home’s second floor,” SFMD Battalion Chief Larry Subervi told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Upstairs, firefighters discovered a bedroom engulfed by flames.

“Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, keeping it from spreading to other parts of the home,” Subervi said.

The house fire sent two residents to the hospital with respiratory burns. They were discharged after recovering, but the other person who lived at the address wasn’t so lucky.

“The third is still in critical condition after suffering respiratory burns and burns to his face,” Subervi said at around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

The Surprise house fire left a firefighter with a mark

After the battle against the blaze, a firefighter went to the hospital for a minor injury. He was treated and released Sunday evening.

“The home suffered significant smoke and fire damage,” Subervi said. “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

House fire in Surprise sends firefighter, 3 others to hospital