PHOENIX — Smoke filled Mesa skies on Monday morning near 8th Avenue and Country Club after multiple vacant buildings caught fire.

At around 6:10 a.m., traffic cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed dark smoke billowing into the air in the area just south of Broadway.

A local Instagram photographer, @ramirezphotographyAZ, said she could see the smoke all the way from Scottsdale as of around 7:30 a.m.

“This was a large fire that involved multiple vacant buildings,” according to a statement from Mesa Fire and Medical Department (MFMD).

There were many items and bits of debris on the property, which gave the fire fuel to grow.

“The fire was large enough that it also damaged vehicles to the apartment complex to the east,” MFMD announced.

As the flames expanded, the blaze grew into a second alarm fire. Mesa authorities reached out to Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler’s fire departments for help. Mesa police officers and an ambulance arrived on the scene. Eventually a team of over 100 officials worked together to tame the flames.

“Crews made an aggressive attack and were able to hold the fire to the original lot and homes,” the MFMD statement said. “We had one firefighter with a minor burn that did not require transport.”

A nearby civilian needed medical help for minor smoke inhalation. Authorities didn’t report any other injuries.

As of 9 a.m., crews were still on the scene hitting hotspots and working with affected members of the community.

