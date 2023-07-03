Close
Motorcyclist died after Saturday evening crash

Jul 2, 2023, 5:00 PM

BY

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A motorcycle rider died after colliding with the back of a car in north Phoenix near Thunderbird Road and 51st Avenue on Saturday night.

Robert Hazelton, 47, had been driving south on 51st Avenue when he crashed into the rear end of a vehicle also heading south at around 7 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

“The primary collision caused the victim to be separated from the motorcycle,” Phoenix Police Sergeant Brian Bower said.

Hazelton flew from his motorcycle after the crash. “He was then struck by a truck driving north on 51st Avenue,” Bower said.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Hazelton suffering from critical injuries.

Phoenix Fire personnel transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Both drivers stopped after the crash and stayed on the scene to speak to police. Neither one of them was impaired.

Officials have not yet released details about what could have caused the accident.

