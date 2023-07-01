Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating multi-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Glendale

Jul 1, 2023, 9:45 AM

(Twitter Photo)...

(Twitter Photo)

(Twitter Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a multiple-vehicle collision near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Camelback Road is closed from 75th to 79th avenues while police investigate.

According to Glendale police, a 28-year-old male was driving eastbound on Camelback Road in the westbound lanes of traffic when he collided with two other vehicles.

RELATED STORIES

The unidentified male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said impairment is being investigated as a factor in this collision.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old male who was traveling westbound, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 38-year-old male who also was traveling westbound, was transported to a hospital for precautionary measures.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Glendale DJ suspected as driver in fatal hit and run...

Serena O'Sullivan

Glendale DJ suspected as driver in fatal hit-and-run accident

Glendale police arrested a local DJ they suspect of being the driver in a fatal hit and run that left a 66-year-old man dead on Thursday.

10 hours ago

A report from global construction advisory, cost and project management firm Rider Levett Bucknall ...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

National report shows construction costs are finally leveling off in Phoenix metro

Although construction costs have spiked in the Phoenix metro in the past three years fueled by supply chain issues and other factors, it appears those prices are finally leveling off.

10 hours ago

Girl reading a book to a dog. (Arizona Humane Society)...

Brandon Gray

Give ‘Paw-sitive’ vibes by reading to pets Fourth of July at the Arizona Humane Society

The Arizona Humane Society is hosting an event where attendees can read to its shelter pets on the Fourth of July.

10 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen driving in north Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued on Friday night for a 69-year-old man who was last seen driving in the area of 40th Street and Thunderbird Road.

1 day ago

human smuggler gets 3 years for illegal immigration...

Serena O'Sullivan

Human smuggler from Phoenix gets 3 years of prison for driving noncitizens to US

United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced human smuggler John Edward Crenshaw to 40 months in prison for his crimes.

1 day ago

northern Arizona police to get $1.5 million in funding...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Hobbs grants $1.5 million to police departments in Northern Arizona

Border-related crimes impact the whole state. That's why Gov. Hobbs spent $1.5 million to help northern Arizona police protect their cities.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Police investigating multi-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Glendale