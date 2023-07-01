ARIZONA NEWS
Police investigating multi-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Glendale
Jul 1, 2023, 9:45 AM
(Twitter Photo)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a multiple-vehicle collision near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Camelback Road is closed from 75th to 79th avenues while police investigate.
According to Glendale police, a 28-year-old male was driving eastbound on Camelback Road in the westbound lanes of traffic when he collided with two other vehicles.
The unidentified male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said impairment is being investigated as a factor in this collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old male who was traveling westbound, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle, a 38-year-old male who also was traveling westbound, was transported to a hospital for precautionary measures.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.