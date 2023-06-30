Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s why Arizona’s deadly 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire won’t be forgotten

Jun 30, 2023, 10:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FILE - A wildfire burns homes in Yarnell, Ariz., June 30, 2013. Friday, June 30, 2023, marks 10 years since one of the deadliest wildland fires in the U.S. killed 19 members of an elite central Arizona crew. The city of Prescott, Ariz., and neighboring town of Yarnell are honoring the Granite Mountain Hotshots with public events, including 19 bell tolls. FILE - Signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial at the fire station, July 1, 2013, in Prescott, Ariz., where an elite team of firefighters was based. Nineteen of the 20 members of the team were killed June 30, 2013, when a wildfire suddenly swept toward them in Yarnell, Ariz. Friday, June 30 marks 10 years since one of the deadliest wildland fires in the U.S. killed the 19 members the central Arizona crew. The city of Prescott and neighboring town of Yarnell, Ariz., are honoring the Granite Mountain Hotshots with public events, including 19 bell tolls. FILE - Donna Chamblee, front left, and Nicole Fought, front right, hold signs July 2, 2013, on the football field at Prescott High School in Prescott, Ariz., during a vigil for 19 firefighters killed June 30, 2013, while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Friday, June 30, 2023, marks 10 years since one of the deadliest wildland fires in the U.S. killed 19 members of an elite central Arizona crew. The city of Prescott and neighboring town of Yarnell, Ariz., are honoring the Granite Mountain Hotshots with public events, including 19 bell tolls.

It was one of the deadliest wildland fires ever in the U.S., killing 19 members of an elite central Arizona firefighting crew in 2013 after flames trapped them in a brush-choked canyon.

The city of Prescott and the neighboring town of Yarnell are expected to honor the fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots on Friday with public events. Lew Theokas, who lost his grandson, 27-year-old Garret Zuppiger, said it’s still tough for him to talk about the Yarnell Hill Fire a decade later.

“He was my only grandson and only grandchild,” said Theokas, who was with his wife in Oklahoma the day he lost his grandson. “We were on an RV trip and were going to be back in town in two days. I talked to Garret that morning.”

How did the Yarnell Hill Fire start?

When the fire started, dry lightning had struck a patch of vegetation in steep, mountainous terrain and ignited the fire high on a ridge west of Yarnell, which hadn’t experienced a wildfire in more than 45 years.

RELATED STORIES

Two days later, the Hotshots were battling the wildfire in a box canyon when the winds suddenly shifted and the flames rapidly raced toward them. The 19 men tried to deploy emergency shelters: tent-like structures meant to shield firefighters from the flames and heat.

The gusty, hot winds caused the fire to intensify to more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,093 degrees Celsius) and cut off the firefighters’ escape route, killing the men, authorities said.

The only surviving crew member, Brendan McDonough, was posted away from the group as a lookout when the flames overtook the other Hotshots. McDonough is set to read the same prayer he recited at the memorial service for the Hotspots that drew people from around the world, including then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The Yarnell Hill Fire was the deadliest wildland fire since the 1933 Griffith Park Fire in Los Angeles that killed 29 firefighters, and the largest loss of life for firefighters since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Yarnell fire charred more than 13 square miles and destroyed 127 buildings.

What led to the Granite Mountain Hotshot deaths?

Following a three-month investigation, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said it found no evidence of negligence or recklessness by the firefighters.

The investigation cited some radio communication problems due to heavy radio traffic and some radios not being programmed with appropriate tone guards.

The Industrial Commission of Arizona, which oversees workplace safety, fined the forestry division $559,000 for not pulling out the Hotshots before the tragedy.

John Truett, an Arizona state fire management officer, said advances in technology have helped firefighters since then.

“We have GPS and satellites and more robust communications,” Truett said. “We didn’t know where the firefighters were. Everybody was scrambling at that time.”

Theokas, a 12-year veteran of the Peeples Valley Fire District just north of Yarnell, said his district formed a wildfire division in the wake of the tragedy and increased the amount of equipment to fight wildland fires. In recent years, crews have cleared thick shrubs and brush to remove the fuel creating the most aggressive fire behavior and protect homes and other structures.

A 9-foot photo at the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park shows the Granite Mountain Hotshots posing in a human pyramid. Fourteen of the firefighters were in their 20s.

“Living in the community and going by the memorial site at the park, it’s never far from your mind,” Theokas said. “Those boys were all cut from the same cloth. That photo of the boys was made into a plate of stainless steel. It will never fade, and you will always see them together.”

Earlier this month, Yarnell held a memorial run and opened a commemorative exhibit of paintings, photographs, poetry and mementoes salvaged from the fire.

How are fallen firefighters being honored 10 years later?

On Friday, a commemoration team is expected to host a public memorial to honor the firefighters. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is scheduled to speak at an event at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott, along with other dignitaries, where the local honor guard will ring 19 bell tolls.

The tragedy pervades the community, even a decade later, said Grey Stafford, an adjunct professor at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix and part-time emergency medical responder for the Peeples Valley Fire District.

“Life is normal, but that event is always present like a low-hanging cloud,” said Stafford, a newer resident who planned to attend the Yarnell memorial service. “The legacy of the Yarnell fire remains and extends beyond Yarnell to surrounding communities like Peeples Valley and others whose residents lost friends, family members, colleagues, not to mention homes, livelihoods and other property.”

Theokas also expected to be at the event, even though he said it still triggers a heartache.

“I just turned 71. I don’t have my grandson,” he said. “I tell all my friends who have grandchildren that I envy them in that part of their lives.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Danny G. Tiner, a trucker who allegedly was watching TikTok before a fiery crash that killed five p...

KTAR.com

Trucker arrested in Phoenix-area freeway crash that killed 5, was allegedly using TikTok

A trucker who allegedly was using TikTok before a fiery crash that killed five people on a metro Phoenix freeway earlier this year was arrested Thursday.

10 hours ago

The Phoenix City Council has voted to raise water rates in the city starting in October with three ...

Associated Press

Phoenix residents to see higher water rates phased in over 18 months

The Phoenix City Council has voted to raise water rates in the city starting in October with three separate increases over an 18-month span.

10 hours ago

The 19 firefighters, of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew, died battling the fast-moving wildfire ...

Jim Cross

Here’s how fighting fires in Arizona has changed since Yarnell Hill tragedy 10 years ago

Many changes have been made to improve firefighter safety since the Yarnell Hill Fire 10 years ago, but it will always be a dangerous job.

10 hours ago

(Phoenix Police photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Age-progression illustration released of missing Phoenix teen Marriah Hardy

Phoenix teen Marriah Hardy has been missing since 2020. Authorities released updated images to help the search for her.

10 hours ago

(ADOT Flickr Photo)...

KTAR.com

No weekend closures scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways ahead of Fourth of July

Metro Phoenix drivers won't have to worry about freeway closures this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

10 hours ago

(Getty Images Photo, left, Downtown Phoenix Farmer's Market Photo, right)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 30-July 2

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as visiting the farmers markets or a sporting event.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Here’s why Arizona’s deadly 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire won’t be forgotten