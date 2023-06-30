PHOENIX — A trucker who allegedly was using TikTok before a fiery crash that killed five people on a metro Phoenix freeway earlier this year was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Danny G. Tiner, 36, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of manslaughter, endangerment and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $300,000.

What did the I-10 crash investigation find?

An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation found that Tiner caused a six-vehicle collision on eastbound Interstate 10 in Chandler on Jan. 12.

The FBI helped DPS conduct a forensic examination of Tiner’s cellphone. The investigation revealed that Tiner was driving 68 mph in a 55 mph freeway construction zone and actively using TikTok at the time of the crash.

Around 6:15 a.m., Tiner’s tractor-trailer rammed into traffic near Chandler Boulevard that was backed up from a previous crash on I-10, DPS said.

Tiner’s truck smashed two passenger vehicles into the back of a second commercial truck, which hit two other vehicles, DPS said.

The two passenger vehicles burst into flames. Five people in the burning vehicles were killed.

The drivers in the other vehicles, including Tiner, sustained minor injuries.

How bad was the fire after I-10 crash?

Phoenix Fire Department crews worked for two hours to put out the blaze, which included hazardous materials in the mix.

The remnants of the vehicles were so damaged by the fire that troopers initially thought there were only three or four of them.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.