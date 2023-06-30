PHOENIX — It’ll be a scorching hot experience for those wanting to catch Fourth of July fireworks in metro Phoenix.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that will run from 10 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Tuesday with the Valley set to see its hottest temperatures of 2023.

The Phoenix forecast calls for a string of days over 110 degrees starting Saturday, including the hottest temperatures of the year.

🚨 Excessive Heat Warning 🚨 When: Saturday through the 4th of July

Where: Lower desert areas of SE California and Arizona

What: High temps as hot as 113-118F and warm overnight lows Please keep heat safety in mind this weekend! #azwx pic.twitter.com/D48I3QdEzJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 29, 2023

The mercury is expected to reach 111 degrees in Phoenix on Saturday and climb to 113 degrees on Sunday and Monday. The high so far this year was 111 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings trigger a daytime shutdown of select hiking trails in Phoenix.

Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon and Cholla trails and all Piestewa Peak trails will be off limits Saturday-Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., per city policy. Dogs are prohibited on all city hiking trails when there are triple-digit temperatures.

Regional planning agency Maricopa Association of Governments has prepared a list of heat relief sites that operate during excessive heat warnings.

Up north, Flagstaff’s highs will be in the mid-80s and lower 90s.

Prescott will flirt with triple-digit heat throughout the weekend. Sedona will hit that mark, with highs of up to 105 degrees.

