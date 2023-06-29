Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Level 1 Arcade Bar to open second Valley location next week

Jun 29, 2023, 10:14 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


photo shows a handful of game-playing machines ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Level 1 Arcade Bar in Mesa game machines lined up as level 1 prepares for opening next month in mesa solo cups upside down with shot glass

PHOENIX — Level 1 Arcade Bar is opening its second Valley location in Mesa next week.

The arcade bar will open in downtown Mesa on Main Street between Center Street and MacDonald on July 7 at 11 a.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier this week, with Mesa Mayor John Giles and co-founders of Level 1 Arcade Bar in attendance.

What can I find at the arcade bar?

Level 1 Arcade Bar brings a retro arcade experience, as well as food and game-inspired drinks from a full bar.

Pinball machines include The Addams Family, Indiana Jones and Terminator 2: Judgement Day, while arcade machines include Mario Bros., Mario Kart, Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam and Tetris.

All games take quarters or tokens, as well as token machines that guests can purchase from.

When is the arcade bar open? What does it offer?

It will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight. Brunch will also be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Happy hour will take place Mondays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Each day offers daily specials, such as whiskey and wine Wednesdays, and throwback Thursdays.

Those under the age of 21 can enter with a parent or guardian until 7 p.m. and must be supervised at all times.

Are there other Level 1 Arcade Bars in the Valley?

Level 1 Arcade Bar also has a location in downtown Gilbert, located on Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue, north of Elliot Road.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 for a third Valley location in Gilbert.

