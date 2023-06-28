Close
Update: Diamond Fire is now at 2,500 acres, no end to home evacuations in sight

Jun 27, 2023, 6:12 PM | Updated: 10:49 pm

(Scottsdale Fire Department photo)

(Scottsdale Fire Department photo)

(Scottsdale Fire Department photo)

PHOENIX — Scottsdale fire officials say the Diamond Fire has exploded to around 2,500 acres, but as of 10 p.m., authorities have finally taken control of the fire.

What started as a five-acre North Scottsdale brush fire near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road has since expanded to a regional threat.

The fire quickly moved east toward the McDowell Mountain Regional Park by around 7 p.m., out of the jurisdiction of the Scottsdale Fire Department.

“We started evacuation initially from 128th street Jomax to Rio Verde Drive all the way to over at 166th, 160th Street,” Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio told reporters at around 8 p.m.

“We’ve got about 1,145 people evacuated,” Folio said. “We’re asking people to continue staying out of the area.”

After Scottsdale Fire struck the first alarm, nearby cities responded quickly. Tonto National Forest officials, as well as authorities with the Arizona Department of Forestry, also joined the fight.

“The fire has since moved over into more of a county, state land further to the east,” Folio said.

Although Scottsdale initially took command of the firefighting efforts, they’ve since turned control over to the Arizona Department of Forestry (ADF).

Tiffany Davila, an ADF representative, says officials still don’t know what started the fire. However, they know it was wind-driven.

“Obviously it was burning quickly this afternoon through fine fuels, the grass, brush, just your typical desert vegetation,” she said. “It was very active on the eastern flank. That’s where you were seeing black smoke earlier today.”

It threatened homes northwest of the McDowell, North Scottsdale and Rio Verde area.

“We have about 250 personnel assigned to this fire,” Davila said. “That includes a task force of eight engines, additional engines from local cooperators, I’d say around 25 to 30 engines.”

Multiple hand crews from state and federal agencies are also pitching in to try and tame the raging flames.

Authorities say the Diamond Fire hasn’t hurt any homes yet

The Scottsdale Fire Department initially reported the fire at a 5-acre brush fire at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

By around 5:45 p.m., Scottsdale Police said the fire was moving east toward the McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

By 6 p.m., the fire expanded to 150 acres, according to Arizona State Forestry.

Barely half an hour later, AZ Forestry Representative Tiffany Davila confirmed it spread to 700 acres at around 6:20 p.m.

The so-called “Diamond Fire” threatened homes northwest of the McDowell, North Scottsdale and Rio Verde area.

Around 15 miles northeast of the Phoenix Zoo, the Diamond Fire was so out of control that the authorities called in the big guns — or the big planes. Locals spotted at least two DC-10 planes tore across the sky to supply air support to ground teams battling the fire.

Davila said four to five air units in total dropping retardants on the fire.

Residents are still displaced due to the North Scottsdale brush fire

To tame the fire, authorities first shut down eastbound traffic at the intersection of 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road, where the fire first flared up. The area is still shut down as of 9:15 p.m., so drivers will have to find a workaround.

Construction workers building nearby homes had to be evacuated, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Now, evacuations are more widespread. Anyone who lives or works south of Rio Verde drive, east of 136th Street or West of 152nd Street needs to evacuate as soon as possible, Scottsdale Police said.

“We’re also working on an evacuation center right now,” Folio said during the 8 p.m. press conference.

Two hours later, the Scottsdale Fire Department revealed the evacuation center location via Twitter: Cactus Shadows High School. Better yet, they gave residents hope that the fire could soon die down.

“The Department of Forestry and Fire Management has taken command of the fire,” the Scottsdale Fire Department announced on Twitter. Over 200 firefighters are still on the scene.

This is an ongoing story.

