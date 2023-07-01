Close
Give ‘Paw-sitive’ vibes by reading to pets Fourth of July at the Arizona Humane Society

Jul 1, 2023, 5:00 AM

Girl reading a book to a dog. (Arizona Humane Society)...

The Arizona Humane Society is hosting a Fourth of July event where visitors can read to pets at the shelter. (Arizona Humane Society)

(Arizona Humane Society)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is hosting an event where attendees can read to its shelter pets on the Fourth of July.

The event, “Paw-sitive Vibes for the Fourth of July,” is open to all ages to read to the pets to keep them calm during the holiday festivities and fireworks, according to a press release.

It will happen at AHS’s South Mountain Campus from 8-9:30 p.m. and the event is limited on space.

RELATED STORIES

AHS also provided the following pet safety tips for the holiday:

  • Proper Identification – Ensure pets have current ID tags and updated microchips so it increases the chance a lost pet will be reunited with their partner.
  • Keep cool – Give pets plenty of shade, fresh water and keep them off the hot pavement.
  • Keep pets indoors and distracting – Keep pets away from fireworks displays and avoid taking pets to fireworks shows. Turn on the radio or TV to distract pets with severe anxiety.
  • Consider a ThunderShirt – ThunderShirts applies gentle, constant pressure to a dog’s torso to help them feel safe and calm.
  • Know pet’s whereabouts – Do not leave them unattended in the backyard. The sound of fireworks can send them over the fence or digging to get out. Unattended food attracts curious pets onto countertops or trash cans. Alcohol and my foods can be poisonous for pets.
  • Report pets in distress – Call AHS’ Emergency Animal Medical Technitions at 602-997-7585

For more information on the event, click here.

