ARIZONA NEWS
7 Arizona Lottery entries win top prizes totaling nearly $1.5M
Jun 26, 2023, 11:42 AM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX – Seven Arizona Lottery entries won big prizes totaling $1.48 million last week, officials said Monday.
Two tickets matched all five numbers in Saturday’s Fantasy 5 drawing — 1, 12, 17, 25 and 27 – splitting a $178,000 jackpot with $89,000 each.
One was sold at the Safeway at RH Johnson Boulevard and Camino Del Sol in Sun City West, and the other at the Pic-N-Run convenience store on Kachina Boulevard near Interstate 17 in Flagstaff.
In addition to the jackpot in Fantasy 5, a daily draw game, players claimed top prizes in five scratch-off games last week.
Two were good for $500,000: a Triple Bonus Crossword scratch-off sold in Fort Mohave and a 24K Gold ticket sold in Tucson. Triple Bonus Crossword tickets cost $25, and 24K Gold entries are $20.
The other three were for $10 games with top payouts of $100,000: A Triple Red 7s scratch-off purchased in Chandler, a Hit $1,000 ticket sold in Youngtown and a Crossword Mania entry from Flagstaff.
The Arizona Lottery offers more than 50 Scratcher games, with tickets ranging from $1 to $50. Each game has a set number of top prizes available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.