Suspect arrested after man shot at popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar

Jun 26, 2023, 8:17 AM

(Google Street View Screenshot)

BY


PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested after a man was shot outside of a popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar overnight, authorities said Monday.

The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Cobra Arcade Bar at Second and McKinley streets, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Two off-duty police officers were nearby, inside a parked patrol vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

The officers saw a man running from the scene with a gun in his hand, chased after him and took him into custody, police said. A gun was found nearby.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

One officer suffered minor injuries while the suspect was taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect, whose name was not released, will be booked on multiple felonies, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

