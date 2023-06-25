Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Bicyclist killed after early morning hit-and-run in Phoenix

Jun 25, 2023, 9:08 AM

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man on a bicycle was struck and killed by two separate cars that fled the scene in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a collision in the area of 7th Street and Camelback Road, authorities said.

When authorities arrived they found 67-year-old John Guagliano lying on the road and suffering from critical injuries. He was later taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Information shows Guagliano was riding south on 7th Street when the first vehicle hit him, causing him to fall onto the road and left the scene, authorities said.

While on the ground, a second car struck him and also failed to stay at the scene.

Both vehicles continued to drive south.

No additional information was made available as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police non-emergency or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

