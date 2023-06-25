Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Dog attack kills woman, injures man south of Tucson

Jun 24, 2023, 6:00 PM

Sierra Vista dog attack killed elderly woman on Friday...

(Sierra Vista Police Department photo)

(Sierra Vista Police Department photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An 84-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained during a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday, authorities say.

Two dogs went on a violent rampage against her and another resident of Sierra Vista, which is 75 miles south of Tucson and around 20 miles from the border.

A 911 caller told police about a dog attack in an alley near Meadowlark Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a dog attacking 53-year-old Sam Sanches Jr. in a residential backyard. Police dispatched the dog and gave Sanches first aid until paramedics showed up.

Officials also found a second victim in an alley: 84-year-old Helene Jackson. Her dead dog lay nearby.

Police also dispatched a second dog that returned to the yard where Sanchez had been attacked.

Although paramedics took Jackson to the Canyon Vista Medical Center, she died of her injuries on Friday night.

Sanches is in critical condition in Banner Medical Center in Tucson.

Authorities are still investigating the case. The three deceased dogs are at the Sierra Vista Police Department’s Animal Control Office.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation can contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

