ARIZONA NEWS

MCSO takes bite out of Valley drug trafficking organization

Jun 23, 2023, 2:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Detectives seized piles of illegal drugs along with cash and weapons as part of investigation into a Phoenix, Arizona, area drug trafficking organization, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

PHOENIX — Detectives seized stashes of illegal drugs along with cash and weapons Tuesday as part of investigation into a Valley drug trafficking organization, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The MCSO Drug Suppression Task Force made the seizures while executing search warrants on several locations and vehicles across metro Phoenix.

Five suspects were either identified or taken into custody on felony charges in connection with drug trafficking.

“Our detectives continue to do an excellent job investigating drug-related crimes and apprehending those responsible for illegally obtaining and distributing dangerous drugs throughout our communities,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a press release Thursday. “I’m grateful for their commitment to our office and public safety.”

RELATED STORIES

Along with six firearms, including one handgun, and over $30,000 in cash, MCSO seized the following drugs:

  • 3,708 of TCH vape cartridges.
  • 50.9 pounds of THC cannabis byproduct.
  • 4,000 amphetamine pills.
  • 969 Xanax pills.
  • 120.4 pounds of high-grade marijuana.
  • 12 vials of LSD liquid.
  • 6,000 LSD tabs.
  • 379 grams raw ketamine powder.
  • 25.7 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.
  • 3.2 pounds of MDMA crystalline.
  • 3.3 pounds of cocaine powder.
  • 3 liters of TCH distillate.
  • 10 ounces of narcotic cough syrup.

While some of the items are decriminalized to some extent by state law or available via prescription, the drugs seized all were obtained and being distributed illegally, MCSO said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

