Detroit-style pizza place Via 313 set to open near ASU in Tempe

PHOENIX — Via 313, which specializes in Detroit-style pizza, is set to debut across the street from Arizona State University in Tempe.

Arizona’s first Via 313 location will open Monday in the Cornerstone development on Rural Road just north of University Drive.

The restaurant will donate 25% of its opening day sales to the 100 Club of Arizona, a nonprofit group that supports first responders and public safety.

Via 313 features rectangular pizzas that are baked in metal trays, producing a crispy yet chewy crust with cheesy edges. The pizzeria offers gluten-free and dairy-free options.

Brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt started the business, which is named after the area code in their hometown of Detroit, out of a trailer in Austin, Texas, in 2011.

The Tempe location will be their 16th, and the first outside Texas or Utah.

“Via 313 is proudly family-owned, and we can’t wait to grow our pizzeria family with a city as great as Tempe,” Brandon Hunt said in a press release.

“With our previous locations, mainly throughout Texas, we’ve developed a cult following among college students. We’re excited to continue that tradition with ASU.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.