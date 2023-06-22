Close
2 woman-owned small businesses opening at Gilbert development

Jun 21, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:42 pm

PHOENIX- Two woman-owned small businesses called Sophie May Boutique and Sip & Shop, a Local Collection are opening this summer at the Verde at Cooley Station development in Gilbert.

Sophie May Boutique is a women’s clothing shop owned and operated by Erika Hilligas. The boutique wants women to feel beautiful on the inside and out while also giving back to the community, according to a press release.

The boutique is offering giveaways and discounts as part of its opening.

Sip & Shop, a Local Collection offers drinking while shopping is owned by Tiffany Shultz. The store is “…one-of-a-kind, custom items, the store has a diverse range of offerings, including jewelry, boutique clothing, home, baby, food and drink options, and more. The 4,000-square-foot store offers a bubbly, wine and beer bar for guests to sip while shopping, and boasts a patio, wall mural and custom special event spaces. Classes, events, and tastings adds an educational, interactive aspect to the experience.”

Verde at Cooley Station is located at 3945 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295.

For more information on how Verde at Cooley Station continues to evolve, visit verdegilbert.com or follow the center on Instagram.

