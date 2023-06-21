Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man in extremely critical condition after stabbing in west Phoenix

Jun 21, 2023, 6:38 AM

picture of end of roll of caution tape...

(Pexels Photo, File)

(Pexels Photo, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after he was stabbed following an argument in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10 a.m. regarding an unknown trouble, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The call suggested a man was nearby and appeared to be injured, police said.

When police arrived, they found a man with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

RELATED STORIES

The man was in an argument with an unknown person when he was stabbed, police said.

No suspects have been arrested.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No other details were made available.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Chandler police arrest 13 for sex-related crimes as part of multi-agency sting

A multi-agency sting operation based within the Valley has led to the arrest of 13 individuals for various sex-related crime charges.

10 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department cruiser. One person was hospitalized after a collision in...

KTAR.com

Suspected DUI driver hospitalized after collision with Phoenix police SUV

A man suspected of driving under the influence was hospitalized after a Tuesday night collision involving a Phoenix police SUV.

10 hours ago

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. People in crisis and those trying to...

Colton Krolak

Program helps Arizona teens connect with peers who are dealing with mental health crisis

The Arizona-based suicide prevention nonprofit, “Teen Lifeline” is implementing a first-of-its-kind program that it hopes will save children’s lives.

10 hours ago

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

VA Secretary McDonough says veteran homelessness numbers improving in Arizona

VA Secretary Denis McDonough said the number of homeless veterans in Arizona continues to decline, but there's only one number that will satisfy him.

10 hours ago

(KTAR News Screenshot)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Mike Broomhead debuts podcast spotlighting best stories of residents

Mike Broomhead's guests on Amazing Arizonans will be a cross section of people from Arizona who have truly amazing stories to tell.

10 hours ago

Tempe City Hall. Courtesy city of Tempe....

Brandon Gray

Tempe seeks to suspend short-term rental license after house party shooting

The city of Tempe is seeking to suspend a city-issued license for a short-term rental property near McClintock Drive and Warner Road after a shooting at a party in May.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Man in extremely critical condition after stabbing in west Phoenix