Man in extremely critical condition after stabbing in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after he was stabbed following an argument in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10 a.m. regarding an unknown trouble, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The call suggested a man was nearby and appeared to be injured, police said.

When police arrived, they found a man with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The man was in an argument with an unknown person when he was stabbed, police said.

No suspects have been arrested.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No other details were made available.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

