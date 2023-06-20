Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Teen arrested after 18-year-old man fatally shot in Gilbert

Jun 20, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested in connection to the death of an 18-year-old man in Gilbert over the weekend, authorities said.

The juvenile, whose name is not being released at this time, was booked on multiple charges, including one count of second-degree murder, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm and three counts of endangerment.

He was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility, the Gilbert Police Department said.

RELATED STORIES

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after midnight on Sunday and found 18-year-old Jacob Carlson, who had been shot in his chest and upper torso after an altercation in the backyard of a small house party.

Carlson was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The teen was arrested following an extensive analysis of collected evidence, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File Photo of Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates. Ryan Stuart Hadland of Phoenix, Arizona, has b...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix man accused of sending email threat to Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates

A Phoenix man has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly sending Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates a threatening email.

14 hours ago

File photo of an El Mirage Police Department vehicle. A juvenile was arrested after a Phoenix man w...

KTAR.com

Juvenile arrested after man fatally shot in West Valley suburb

A juvenile was arrested after a Phoenix man was fatally shot in a West Valley suburb on Monday, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Mugshot of Estevanico Palmares, who was sentenced to 58 years in prison on Monday, June 19, 2023, f...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to 58 years in prison for 2020 double-murder

A Phoenix man who killed his wife and their roommate three years ago was sentenced to 58 years in prison on Monday.

14 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@PhoenixPark, File)...

KTAR.com

Man found dead on Black Mountain hiking trail in Cave Creek

Authorities are investigating the death of a man after his body was found on a hiking trail in Cave Creek Tuesday morning, authorities said.

14 hours ago

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 9, 2019: A copy of the record album, 'Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison'...

Brandon Gray

Photo exhibit featuring pivotal moment in Johnny Cash’s career coming to Chandler Museum

A photography exhibit covering a moment in the career of country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash is coming to the Chandler Museum starting Tuesday.

14 hours ago

Arizona homeless success stories 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

How St. Vincent de Paul manager went from homeless to ranch owner

Rancher Melinda Anderson she works with St. Vincent de Paul to create more Arizona homeless success stories like her own.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Teen arrested after 18-year-old man fatally shot in Gilbert