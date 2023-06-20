Teen arrested after 18-year-old man fatally shot in Gilbert

PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested in connection to the death of an 18-year-old man in Gilbert over the weekend, authorities said.

The juvenile, whose name is not being released at this time, was booked on multiple charges, including one count of second-degree murder, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm and three counts of endangerment.

He was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility, the Gilbert Police Department said.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after midnight on Sunday and found 18-year-old Jacob Carlson, who had been shot in his chest and upper torso after an altercation in the backyard of a small house party.

Carlson was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The teen was arrested following an extensive analysis of collected evidence, police said.

