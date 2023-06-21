PHOENIX — The city of Chandler recently received nearly $3 million in federal funding to put toward two affordable housing programs.

About $1.27 million will head toward the first program, the HOME program, to conserve and increase the supply of affordable housing, according to a press release.

The allotment will be split up among the program to continue operations to house individuals experiencing homelessness, to rehabilitate and maintain two single-family units for eligible Chandler families to rent, and to give affordable homeownership opportunities to two first-time buyers in the city who have been priced out of the housing market.

The second allocation totaling $1.7 million will be used to construct the city’s Villas on McQueen development project located on McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard. It will also be used to supply six new units of affordable housing for qualified residents.

The funding was approved through an intergovernmental agreement between Chandler and Maricopa County to come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

