ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa woman’s cold case will be featured on Investigation Discovery series

Jun 19, 2023, 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:46 am

Loretta Lynn's cold case will be featured on Investigation Discover series On The Case With Paula Z...

Loretta Lynn's cold case will be featured on Investigation Discover series On The Case With Paula Zahn. (Mesa Police Department)

(Mesa Police Department)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A 35-year-old Arizona cold case will be featured on Investigation Discovery Wednesday.

“On The Case With Paula Zahn” will feature Loretta Lynn, a woman found dead in June 1988 in her Mesa home.

Lynn had only moved into the home the day before someone broke into the house and killed her.

Her husband, Allyn Lynn, placed a frantic call to the Mesa Police Department saying he had found the 26-year-old lying on their bedroom floor, covered in blood, according to a press release.

The most critical evidence at the crime scene was a palm print on a window, which investigators believe was left by her killer.

The episode “A Quest for Justice” will air at 7 p.m.

 

