ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: Behind the story of the Without a Home series

Jun 15, 2023, 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Taylor Kinnerup

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – This week, KTAR News has taken an in-depth look at homelessness in the Valley in our “Without a Home” series.

The complexity of homelessness, its causes, the people experiencing it and the organizations working to address the issue will never be fully discussed in just one week.

KTAR has had countless articles and interviews throughout this series, which is why Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada have dedicated this week’s episode of Arizona’s News Roundup to breaking down the series.

Taylor and Kate talk about parts of the series you heard and behind the scenes details you won’t hear anywhere else about what it takes to make a series like this happen.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: Behind the story of the Without a Home series