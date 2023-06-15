Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for man last seen on foot in downtown Phoenix area

Jun 15, 2023, 8:28 AM

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday, June 15, 2023, for Mark Raymond Tindle, a missing Ph...

(Mark Raymond Tindle - Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Mark Raymond Tindle - Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for a missing Phoenix man with a cognitive condition.

Mark Raymond Tindle, 64, was last seen on foot Monday near 12th and Madison streets in the downtown area.

Tindle is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He walks with the aid of a red and black walker and has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused and easily lost.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151.

