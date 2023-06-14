Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Republican Steve Kaiser submits resignation from Arizona Senate

Jun 14, 2023, 10:00 AM

Phoenix Republican Steve Kaiser submitted his resignation from the Arizona Senate on Tuesday, June ...

Steve Kaiser (Arizona Legislature and KTAR News Photos)

(Arizona Legislature and KTAR News Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Republican Steve Kaiser submitted his resignation from the Arizona Senate on Tuesday.

Kaiser turned in his resignation letter after the Senate voted on its final bills, a spokesperson for the Arizona Senate Republican caucus told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

No reason for the resignation was given.

Dennis Welch of AZFamily reported that Kaiser was leaving to focus on an organization he created to promote Republican candidates and policies in the state. Kaiser told Welch in a text message his resignation was effective Friday.

Kaiser is stepping down less than six months into his first term in the Senate.

RELATED STORIES

Before being elected to the Senate for District 2 in north Phoenix, he served one term in the House.

District precinct committeemen are tasked with choosing three candidates to fill the vacancy and present them to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The board will appoint one of them to complete Kaiser’s term, which runs through 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton was censured Tuesday, June 14, 2023, by the Arizona House ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House censures Democratic lawmaker who hid Bibles

The saga of the Democratic state lawmaker who hid Bibles in the Arizona House members lounge ended Tuesday with a censure.

10 hours ago

Mugshot of Eric Lartigue, who was arrested Monday, June 14, 2023, for allegedly assaulting a 70-yea...

KTAR.com

Man accused of assaulting 70-year-old landscaper in Chandler, stealing vehicle

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old landscaper and stealing his vehicle in Chandler, authorities said.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest)...

KTAR.com

Body found in bonfire pile within Tonto National Forest in central Arizona

A body was found in a bonfire pile within the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona earlier this week, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Ben Johnson poses with his nephew after graduating from high school in Phoenix, Arizona, in May 202...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Without a Home: Valley youths experiencing homelessness face distinct hurdles

Groups like Homeless Youth Connection help Valley high schoolers experiencing homelessness get over the finish line and graduate.

10 hours ago

Officer Tyler Moldovan (Phoenix Police Department Photo), left, and Essa Williams (Maricopa County ...

Brandon Gray

3 plead guilty to providing guns for alleged shooter of Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan

Three people pleaded guilty recently to illegally providing guns to the alleged shooter of Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan.

10 hours ago

(Facebook/ Lost Our Home Pet Rescue)...

Delaney Penn

Tempe-based Lost Our Home Pet Rescue founder hoping for happy endings with homeless pets

Many people overlook what happens to pets when their owners become homeless, but Tempe-based Lost Our Home Pet Rescue provides steps for care.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Republican Steve Kaiser submits resignation from Arizona Senate