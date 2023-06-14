Republican Steve Kaiser submits resignation from Arizona Senate

PHOENIX – Republican Steve Kaiser submitted his resignation from the Arizona Senate on Tuesday.

Kaiser turned in his resignation letter after the Senate voted on its final bills, a spokesperson for the Arizona Senate Republican caucus told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

No reason for the resignation was given.

Dennis Welch of AZFamily reported that Kaiser was leaving to focus on an organization he created to promote Republican candidates and policies in the state. Kaiser told Welch in a text message his resignation was effective Friday.

Kaiser is stepping down less than six months into his first term in the Senate.

Before being elected to the Senate for District 2 in north Phoenix, he served one term in the House.

District precinct committeemen are tasked with choosing three candidates to fill the vacancy and present them to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The board will appoint one of them to complete Kaiser’s term, which runs through 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.