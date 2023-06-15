PHOENIX — A high school teacher in Phoenix was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for May, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers.

Aaron Arnold is going on 12 years of teaching at Barry Goldwater High School in Phoenix.

Despite ups and downs that come with the job, Arnold is happy to have taught a group of softball girls that went on to pursue careers in law enforcement, construction and more.

Because Arnold never complained and always asked himself, “What else can I do?” as a teacher and assistant coach, he was nominated for the $2,500 prize.

A letter writer praised Arnold for assisting students with their college applications, scholarships and by giving more than he takes.

“Before a spirit assembly that was to be held outside, Aaron took the time to purchase jugs of water and cups for students with his own money knowing it would be hot out” the letter said. “He then passed the water out to students in need.”

The high school teacher also takes the time to build relationships with his students.

“[Arnold] encourages them to be better people than they were before they walked into his class. Since arriving on campus, Aaron has been someone both students and staff can go to when they need someone to bounce ideas off, vent or seek advice,” the letter said.

“Aaron has made this campus a better place for both students and staff in his time here. I cannot say enough good things about Aaron.”

Arnold said $500 of the $2,500 is heading back into his classroom, while the rest will be used for a vacation.

