PHOENIX — Three people plead guilty to illegally providing guns to the alleged shooter of Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan, according to The Department of Justice.

Out of the three guns recovered from the individual cases, none of the weapons were used in the shooting of Officer Moldovan. However, Essa Williams could not legally possess a firearm because he had previously been convicted of numerous felonies, the DOJ stated in a press release.

Williams is pending trial in Maricopa County Superior Court for the alleged shooting of the officer in December 2021.

His mother, 51-year-old Erika LaRae Williams, pleaded guilty in May to making a material false statement during the purchase of a Taurus G3 pistol from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) in September 2020 Essa, five months after he was released from the Arizona Department of Corrections. His mother told the dealer she was the actual purchaser of the gun. However, she knew she was buying it on behalf of her son.

Dwayne Keith Anderson, 51, of Phoenix, also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the making of a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. Anderson, who was an FFL, met Essa Williams at a gun show where he told him he could help him with gun sales by helping him avoid a background check, according to a press release.

Williams texted Anderson a woman’s information, including her photo ID. Anderson filled out the firearms transaction record with her information, including her signature. He then sold Williams a Masterpiece Arms Defender 9mm pistol.

Authorities said Anderson completed the form using the false information knowing Williams had not provided his true identification.

Anderson saw Williams once after the purchase when he came to his house in a black Dodge Charger to pick up the gun.

In December 2021, with a warrant, detectives searched the Charger after the shooting of Officer Moldovan. During the search, the gun purchased from Anderson was found in the back seat floorboard.

The third person, Essa’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Alice Berdicchia, of Phoenix, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony.

In November 2021, Berdicchia agreed to bring Williams a Glock 9mm pistol. She was aware of his previous convictions and knew he could not legally possess a firearm, the press release stated.

Authorities said she deliberately helped him illegally possess the gun and conceal that crime.

If convicted, Erika Williams faces up to 10 years in prison with a fine of up to $250,000 while Anderson and Berdicchia face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.