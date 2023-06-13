Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale firefighters rescue woman from 2nd-floor apartment blaze

Jun 13, 2023, 1:28 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a woman from a blaze on the second floor of a Scottsdale apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a burn unit in serious condition after being rescued, the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a press release.

Firefighters responded to the scene near 68th Street and Osborn Road around 12:15 p.m.

While they were assessing the situation, they saw a woman trying to open a second-floor window in the back of the apartment building.

Crews extended a ladder to help the woman get out through the window.

Firefighters then aggressively attacked the blaze to keep it from spreading to other units.

Traffic was restricted in the area while crews worked on salvage and overhaul.

No additional injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

