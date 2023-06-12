Bystander shot, killed at Mesa party after fight between partygoers

PHOENIX — A woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Mesa after an altercation outside of a house party, police said.

Just after midnight Sunday, Mesa police were called to a reported shooting in the area of Southern Avenue and Somerset Street.

Witnesses told officers that 31-year-old Charles Norice was involved in an argument and physical altercation inside the house with another man at the party.

Both men went outside where Norice pulled a gun from his vehicle and fired into the air, according to a press release. He then fired at the other man, striking the victim, 31-year-old Stephanie White, who was standing behind him.

Authorities said Norice went back into the house where he pointed the gun at a few other partygoers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found White in front of the house.

She was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries, police said.

Norice was later found by the Mesa Police helicopter in the backyard behind some bushes and taken into custody along with his gun being recovered near him.

He was booked on charges of one count of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of disorderly conduct.

