PHOENIX — A Little Caesars employee was fatally shot last week in Glendale and another has been arrested after the two coworkers were allegedly involved in a dispute a week before the shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant near 43rd and Peoria avenues around 11 a.m. Friday following reports the employee shot the coworker then locked themselves in a bathroom, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police arrived and found 37-year-old Fermin Reyna with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso, according to a probable cause statement. Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video surveillance footage showed Reyna punching in for work, when he went down, and the suspect, 40-year-old Oscar Ocon, appeared into camera view walking from behind Reyna, shooting at him multiple times with a rifle, police said.

Ocon then allegedly stood over Reyna and continued to shoot at him. He then stomped on Reyna’s head three times, police said.

After the shooting, Ocon placed his weapon on the table and went into the bathroom until police arrived.

Multiple employees allegedly witnessed a portion, if not all, of the shooting and told investigators the shooting was a result of an issue at a Target store a week prior.

A total of fifteen 9mm bullet casings and a Kel-Tec 9mm rifle were collected from the scene.

When Ocon was asked what happened at the restaurant, he said, “I killed somebody. The way my mind had been working is it was kill on-site,” according to the probable cause statement.

Ocon later allegedly told police the shooting stemmed from the incident at Target the week before.

The employees not involved in the shooting were evacuated without issue.

Ocon is facing charges of first-degree murder and disorderly conduct.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.