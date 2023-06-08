PHOENIX – The summer heat has held off so far in the Valley but that’s not stopping the news in Phoenix.

If you need a quick way to catch up, look no further.

Check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup for the latest on the biggest stories around the state on your time.

Here’s some of what we covered:

Phoenix canal killer sentenced to death

After more than 30 years since his murders rocked the Valley, Bryan Patrick Miller, dubbed the canal killer, was sentenced to death by a Maricopa County judge.

Miller was found guilty in the murders of 21-year-old Angela Brosso in November 1992 and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in September 1993.

He will be able to choose between lethal injection and a gas chamber death for Brosso’s death because she was killed before a 1993 law change.

Phoenix Police roll out crime reduction plan

The Phoenix Police Department announced its Crime Reduction Plan on Monday with a goal to lessen violent crime in the city by 5% and property crime by 8%.

The plan is focused on four priorities: the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors and violent offenders with outstanding arrest warrants.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.