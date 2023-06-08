Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Canal killer death sentence, Phoenix PD rolls out crime reduction plan

Jun 8, 2023, 12:42 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The summer heat has held off so far in the Valley but that’s not stopping the news in Phoenix.

If you need a quick way to catch up, look no further.

Check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup for the latest on the biggest stories around the state on your time.

Here’s some of what we covered:

Phoenix canal killer sentenced to death

After more than 30 years since his murders rocked the Valley, Bryan Patrick Miller, dubbed the canal killer, was sentenced to death by a Maricopa County judge.

Miller was found guilty in the murders of 21-year-old Angela Brosso in November 1992 and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in September 1993.

He will be able to choose between lethal injection and a gas chamber death for Brosso’s death because she was killed before a 1993 law change.

Phoenix Police roll out crime reduction plan

The Phoenix Police Department announced its Crime Reduction Plan on Monday with a goal to lessen violent crime in the city by 5% and property crime by 8%.

The plan is focused on four priorities: the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors and violent offenders with outstanding arrest warrants.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

MCSO’s Penzone expects scanner program at jails to be implemented within weeks

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said a scanner program that will detect for drugs and other contraband going in and out of jails will be up and running within weeks.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Axis for Autism)...

SuElen Rivera

Autism evaluation, therapy clinic opens first East Valley location

A clinic offering autism diagnostic services and ABA therapy is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of a new clinic in Gilbert.

14 hours ago

Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Ariz...

KTAR.com

Freight train carrying new vehicles derails in northern Arizona

Nobody was injured when a freight train carrying new vehicles derailed in northern Arizona overnight, officials said Thursday.

14 hours ago

Photos of a stolen husky puppy and suspects Logan Niemann and Taylor Sines. The Glendale, Arizona, ...

Kevin Stone

Glendale couple arrested for allegedly stealing husky puppy last month

A Glendale couple was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a husky puppy from a breeder last month, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(Arizona Humane Society Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for pets 1 year and older starting Thursday

The Arizona Humane Society is hosting an adoption event that will run Thursday-Sunday, waiving fees for all pets one year old and older.

14 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

ADOT begins first of 23 pavement repair projects set for this summer

The Arizona Department of Transportation has started the first of 23 projects to repair damaged pavement across the state.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona’s News Roundup: Canal killer death sentence, Phoenix PD rolls out crime reduction plan