Freight train carrying new vehicles derails in northern Arizona

Jun 8, 2023, 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:19 am

PHOENIX – Nobody was injured when a freight train carrying new vehicles derailed in northern Arizona overnight, officials said Thursday.

Twenty-three BNSF train cars were heavily damaged in the derailment, which occurred just east of Williams around midnight, according to the Coconino County Emergency Management agency.

Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Arizona, near Williams. Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Arizona, near Williams. Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Arizona, near Williams. Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Arizona, near Williams. Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Arizona, near Williams. Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Arizona, near Williams.

No information about the cause of the derailment was released.

The train was carrying a variety of cars, vans and trucks.

Photos from the scene showed details of the wreckage, with mangled train cars and smashed vehicles.

The cleanup effort is underway, officials said.

