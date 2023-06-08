Freight train carrying new vehicles derails in northern Arizona

PHOENIX – Nobody was injured when a freight train carrying new vehicles derailed in northern Arizona overnight, officials said Thursday.

Twenty-three BNSF train cars were heavily damaged in the derailment, which occurred just east of Williams around midnight, according to the Coconino County Emergency Management agency.

No information about the cause of the derailment was released.

The train was carrying a variety of cars, vans and trucks.

Photos from the scene showed details of the wreckage, with mangled train cars and smashed vehicles.

The cleanup effort is underway, officials said.

