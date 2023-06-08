Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale couple arrested for allegedly stealing husky puppy last month

Jun 8, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 8:12 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Photo of cute husky puppy stolen from a breeder in Glendale, Arizona. Mugshot of Logan Niemann, who is accused of stealing a husky puppy from a breeder in Glendale, Arizona. Mugshot of Taylor Sines, who is accused of stealing a husky puppy from a breeder in Glendale, Arizona. A husky puppy stolen in Glendale, Arizona, gets a ride in a police car after being recovered. Glendale, Arizona, police detectives give a bath to a husky puppy that was recovered after being stolen.

PHOENIX – A Glendale couple was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a husky puppy from a breeder last month, authorities said.

A woman was meeting with the breeder near 63rd and Northern avenues on May 11 when she allegedly pushed the breeder, took a puppy and fled in a truck driven by a man, the Glendale Police Department said.

Detectives identified 27-year-old Taylor Sines as the person suspected of taking the dog and 26-year-old Logan Niemann as the driver.

Police executed a search warrant at their home Wednesday and located the stolen husky and another dog.

Sines and Niemann were taken into custody and booked into jail on counts of aggravated robbery and animal cruelty.

RELATED STORIES

The animals were in a bathroom in inhumane conditions, police said.

Detectives made sure the dogs were in good health and gave them baths.

The husky was returned to its owner, but the other dog wasn’t identified.

Anybody who recently had a dog stolen should call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 and provide a description of the animal and proof of ownership.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Canal killer death sentence, Phoenix PD rolls out crime reduction plan

Arizona's News Roundup this week covered the canal killer's death sentence and Phoenix Police's new crime reduction plan.

14 hours ago

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

MCSO’s Penzone expects scanner program at jails to be implemented within weeks

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said a scanner program that will detect for drugs and other contraband going in and out of jails will be up and running within weeks.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Axis for Autism)...

SuElen Rivera

Autism evaluation, therapy clinic opens first East Valley location

A clinic offering autism diagnostic services and ABA therapy is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of a new clinic in Gilbert.

14 hours ago

Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Ariz...

KTAR.com

Freight train carrying new vehicles derails in northern Arizona

Nobody was injured when a freight train carrying new vehicles derailed in northern Arizona overnight, officials said Thursday.

14 hours ago

(Arizona Humane Society Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for pets 1 year and older starting Thursday

The Arizona Humane Society is hosting an adoption event that will run Thursday-Sunday, waiving fees for all pets one year old and older.

14 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

ADOT begins first of 23 pavement repair projects set for this summer

The Arizona Department of Transportation has started the first of 23 projects to repair damaged pavement across the state.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Glendale couple arrested for allegedly stealing husky puppy last month