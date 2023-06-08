(Logan Niemann, top right, and Taylor Sines - Glendale Police Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

PHOENIX – A Glendale couple was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a husky puppy from a breeder last month, authorities said.

A woman was meeting with the breeder near 63rd and Northern avenues on May 11 when she allegedly pushed the breeder, took a puppy and fled in a truck driven by a man, the Glendale Police Department said.

Detectives identified 27-year-old Taylor Sines as the person suspected of taking the dog and 26-year-old Logan Niemann as the driver.

Police executed a search warrant at their home Wednesday and located the stolen husky and another dog.

Sines and Niemann were taken into custody and booked into jail on counts of aggravated robbery and animal cruelty.

The animals were in a bathroom in inhumane conditions, police said.

Detectives made sure the dogs were in good health and gave them baths.

The husky was returned to its owner, but the other dog wasn’t identified.

Anybody who recently had a dog stolen should call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 and provide a description of the animal and proof of ownership.

