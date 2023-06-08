3 people taken to hospital after encounter with bees in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Three people, including a firefighter, were taken to a hospital after an encounter with an active swarm of bees in Scottsdale on Wednesday.

Crews of firefighters found an active swarm of bees attacking three people at the entrance of the San Portales at Silverstone apartments.

The crews, donning bee hoods and protective gear, helped the victims to a safe area, where paramedics began treating them.

Two victims were sent to a hospital in stable condition. The third victim declined to be transported.

One firefighter who was stung also was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A local pest control company assisted with the bee hive, which was located inside an arch at the entrance.

