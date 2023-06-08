Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 people taken to hospital after encounter with bees in Scottsdale

Jun 8, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 7:10 am

(Phoenix Fire Department, Pexels Photos)...

(Phoenix Fire Department, Pexels Photos)

(Phoenix Fire Department, Pexels Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Three people, including a firefighter, were taken to a hospital after an encounter with an active swarm of bees in Scottsdale on Wednesday.

Crews of firefighters found an active swarm of bees attacking three people at the entrance of the San Portales at Silverstone apartments.

The crews, donning bee hoods and protective gear, helped the victims to a safe area, where paramedics began treating them.

Two victims were sent to a hospital in stable condition. The third victim declined to be transported.

RELATED STORIES

One firefighter who was stung also was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A local pest control company assisted with the bee hive, which was located inside an arch at the entrance.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Humane Society Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for pets 1 year and older starting Thursday

The Arizona Humane Society is hosting an adoption event that will run Thursday-Sunday, waiving fees for all pets one year old and older.

7 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

ADOT begins first of 23 pavement repair projects set for this summer

The Arizona Department of Transportation has started the first of 23 projects to repair damaged pavement across the state.

7 hours ago

Girls Ranch is a residential facility for pregnant and parenting teens. Pictured is the back of the...

Jacinda Palomo/Cronkite News

Girls Ranch group home provides safe haven for teen moms in Scottsdale

Nestled in a quiet Scottsdale neighborhood is Girls Ranch, a residential group home that has become an environment of love and support for pregnant and parenting teens.

7 hours ago

The scene of where a young child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck b...

KTAR.com

Child in critical condition after getting hit by Phoenix police patrol vehicle

A child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a Phoenix Police patrol vehicle on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Photo of a homeless encampment in Phoenix. Six Arizona jurisdictions were awarded nearly $20 millio...

KTAR.com

Nearly $20M awarded from new Arizona fund to combat homelessness

Six Arizona jurisdictions were awarded nearly $20 million to combat homelessness, with more than half going to the city of Phoenix.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)...

KTAR.com

Authorities recover body of man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

Authorities are searching for a man who didn't resurface in the waters at Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

3 people taken to hospital after encounter with bees in Scottsdale