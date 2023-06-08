Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT begins first of 23 pavement repair projects set for this summer

Jun 8, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has started the first of 23 projects to repair damaged pavement across the state.

Most of the projects, which will be undertaken throughout the summer, are in northern Arizona, where snow, rain and freeze-thaw cycles created ideal conditions for potholes and other road damage.

The state plans to spend $94 million on the repairs, including $54 million for work in rural areas.

Learn more about the location and timing of these projects online.

Crews have started removing and replacing surface pavement along a 10-mile section of US 60 east of Wickenburg.

The repairs entail replacing small areas of damaged pavement on segments several miles in length.

Drivers in the area of this project, and the other projects once they begin, should expect lane restrictions that could lead to delays.

ADOT reminds motorists to slow down while traveling through work zones and to allow ample space for workers.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

