KTAR.com
That stinks: Manure spill slows drivers on State Route 347 in Chandler

Jun 7, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Drivers on State Route 347 in Chandler had to deal with a bit of a stinky situation on Wednesday afternoon.

A truck carrying manure toppled on its side on the southbound side of the freeway at Riggs Road at about 3:30 p.m., slowing traffic ahead of the afternoon rush hour.

There was no estimated time for cleaning up the mess and removing the truck from the roadway.

Here’s to hoping for a quick, clean solution.

That stinks: Manure spill slows drivers on State Route 347 in Chandler