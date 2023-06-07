PHOENIX — Drivers on State Route 347 in Chandler had to deal with a bit of a stinky situation on Wednesday afternoon.

A truck carrying manure toppled on its side on the southbound side of the freeway at Riggs Road at about 3:30 p.m., slowing traffic ahead of the afternoon rush hour.

Right turn and right turn pocket blocked. Left lane is getting through. Stay way left. #KTARtraffic #PHXtraffic https://t.co/kxa5CsZ88T pic.twitter.com/mwaTWxcRI1 — Chuck Rowe KTAR🚦 🚧 (@KTARChuck) June 7, 2023

There was no estimated time for cleaning up the mess and removing the truck from the roadway.

Here’s to hoping for a quick, clean solution.

