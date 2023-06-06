Close
Arizona Lottery player hits $356,000 jackpot in Fantasy 5 game

Jun 6, 2023, 2:00 PM

PHOENIX — An Arizona Lottery player hit a $356,000 jackpot in Monday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Fry’s Food Store at Valencia Road and Oak Tree Drive in southern Tucson, lottery officials said.

The slip matched all five of Monday’s numbers: 5, 6, 13, 33 and 37.

It was the first Fantasy 5 jackpot since May 5, when four players split a pot of $55,000.

The game’s top prize resets to $50,000 after every jackpot.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held every night. Each entry costs $1.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

