Maricopa County resource directory to be absorbed by 211 Arizona

PHOENIX — Maricopa County resource directory Find Help Phoenix is set to be absorbed by 211 Arizona next month to continue providing resources to individuals and families.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health, which operates Find Help Phoenix and Encuentra Ayuda Phoenix, has been working with Solari, the nonprofit parent organization of 211, for the last few years to combine the two sites into one by July 1.

“Find Help Phoenix started in response to a community need for a centralized location to find county-wide resources,” Jeanene Fowler, assistant director for Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said in a press release.

“Public Health was able to fill that gap with the help of First Things First, and now it’s time for 211 to lead that effort.”

The 211 Arizona service is available 24/7 online and by phone by dialing 2-1-1.

While visiting 211arizona.org, users will find access to various local resources such as: services for veterans; re-entry help for ex-offenders; shelter and housing options; employment and education opportunities; and a confidential path out of domestic violence.

The information for the providers offers a description of services provided, location, phone number and a website link to contact the organization.

“We know that, especially in a stressful situation, people don’t always know how to easily find the health and social services they need,” Marcy Flanagan, executive director of MCDPH, said in the release.

“We hope this will help people quickly get connected to service organizations that are ready to support them.”

Find Help Phoenix has provided resources to at least 300,000 community members in the county since it launched 11 years ago.

