PHOENIX — A man was arrested after he shot and killed his wife in front of her adult son Monday at a home near Main Street and Horne in Mesa, police said.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at the home and when they arrived at the scene, the shooter, who was identified by his stepson as 43-year-old David Osowski, walked out of the residence and was taken into custody without issue, according to a Mesa Police Department press release.

The victim, 49-year-old Amy Osowski, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

The son told officers his stepfather made statements that God told him he was not part of the family. He said his stepfather argued with his mother before getting a gun from inside the residence and shooting her multiple times in the face.

Osowski was booked into jail for one count of first-degree murder.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.