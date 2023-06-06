‘Be very cautious’: Arizona attorney general warns of AI scams

PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizonans that scammers are using voice clones generated by artificial intelligence to defraud customers.

Scammers can use AI to trick consumers into thinking a loved one is in trouble and needs money or gift cards, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

“We’re putting out a warning to let people know to be very very cautious and to safeguard yourself by doing a number of things. And that includes just don’t trust the voice messages which can be imitated with AI, and if you get one of these phone calls that has urgency to it, somebody calls asking for money or a gift card and says it is an emergency, don’t send the money without calling law enforcement first,” Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“We are also suggesting that people hang up and call your loved one back through a trusted phone number to verify the call or text. We’re also suggesting that you consider establishing a word or phrase that only your loved one would know to verify their identities.”

The attorney general gave the following AI voice-clone scams protection tips:

Beware of any emergency call asking for money to be sent right away.

Don’t trust the voice or message as voices can be imitated with AI.

Hang up and call your loved one through a trusted number to verify the call or text.

Consider establishing a word or phrase that only your loved one would know to verify their identity.

Beware of high-pressure scare tactics.

Beware of requests for payments through gift cards, person-to-person pay apps, etc.

Victims of an AI scam can file a consumer complaint with the attorney general’s office online and by contacting local law enforcement.

“I’m very concerned about AI becoming increasingly a tool used by scammers, criminals and fraudsters. This is a technology that is exploding onto the scene. The evolution of this technology is like nothing we’ve really ever seen before , so I anticipate this is going to be at the center of a number of different scams and crimes unfortunately going forward, so we’re trying to be very proactive and let people know they need to be aware of this,” Mayes said.

