Nevada man sentenced to prison for illegal gun purchases in Arizona

PHOENIX — A Nevada man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in illegal gun purchases in Arizona.

Keymal Bert Rucker, 31, of Laughlin, Nevada, was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Rucker pleaded guilty to Aiding and Abetting a False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

From May 2019 to July 2020, he directed his co-defendant, Rochelle Renee Conlin, to buy at least 102 firearms from Arizona gun stores on his behalf. Rucker gave money to Conlin to purchase the guns, which type to purchase and took them from her after she paid for them.

When Rucker was arrested, authorities seized two switches, a Glock pistol, an AR-15 style rifle and several hundred rounds of ammunition from his home.

A switch is a machine gun conversion device that converts a pistol from semi-automatic to fully automatic, the DOJ said.

Authorities also seized two loaded .40 caliber handguns, an AK-47 pistol, extended and drum magazines, over 2,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, approximately $14,000, marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, an embossing machine with accessories and seven jars of Tannerite and binary explosives from his vehicle and residence.

The DOJ said Rucker knew he was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Five of the guns Conlin purchased for him have been recovered by California law enforcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and it was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. PSN is a program that brings all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve together to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone, the press release stated.

