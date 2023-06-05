Close
Phoenix Police Department unveils strategic plan to reduce crime

Jun 5, 2023, 2:00 PM

File phot of the back of a Phoenix, Arizona, police officer. The Phoenix Police Department unveiled...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Police Department on Monday unveiled a strategic plan that takes a community and victim-centered approach to reducing crime.

The goal of the Crime Reduction Plan is to lessen violent crime in Arizona’s largest city by 5% and property crime by 8%, the department said in a press release.

“The safety of the public is our number one priority. We are committed to addressing the issue of gun violence and other violent crime that has taken the lives of too many of our community members,” Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a press release.

The plan is focused on four priorities: the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors and violent offenders with outstanding arrest warrants.

According to trends listed in the report, violent crime increased by 8% in Phoenix from 2017 to 2022. That was driven by homicide, which was up 39%, and aggravated assault, which was up 14%. The violent crimes of rape and robbery were each down 3%.

Property crime declined by 5% overall from 2017 to 2022, with burglary plummeting by 51%. Arson was the only category of property crime to rise during that time, jumping by 35%.

Precinct and bureau commanders will be tasked with developing individualized custom action plans within the framework of departmental plan.

“The partnership between police and community members must be rooted in confidence and trust. I will lead this department to become a self-assessing, self-correcting agency, which will lead to continuous improvement and strengthen community trust,” said Sullivan, who took office on an interim basis in September 2022.

Phoenix Police Department unveils strategic plan to reduce crime