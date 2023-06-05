Close
Boom, it’s back: Fabulous Phoenix 4th fireworks show returns after 3-year hiatus

Jun 5, 2023

PHOENIX – The Fabulous Phoenix 4th fireworks show and festival is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced.

The free event, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors, is set for 6 p.m.-10 p.m. July 4 at Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Road).

The city’s premier fireworks show was last held in 2019. Two years were wiped out by the pandemic, and 2022 was scrapped because of supply chain issues.

“We are delighted to bring back this beloved event,” Cynthia Aguilar, director of the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, said in a press release. “Fabulous Phoenix 4th will be a night of fun, laughter and excitement for everyone to enjoy.”

The fireworks display, one of the largest in the Southwest, will feature more than 7,800 aerial effects.

The family-friendly celebration will also include food, music, games and a classic car show.

There’s no parking at the site, so attendees should plan on using Valley Metro light rail, which has two stops near the park on Central Avenue, or ride-share services.

Phoenix also is reviving two other fireworks events that have been shelved since 2019, one in north Phoenix and the other on the west side of town.

First up is After Dark in the Park at Deer Valley Park (1​​​9602 N. 19th Ave.) on June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Then on July 1, American Family Fields (3600 N. 51st Ave.) in Maryvale will host Light Up the Sky from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

