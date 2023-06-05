PHOENIX — Two people were detained Sunday evening following a stabbing incident at an extended stay hotel near Old Town Scottsdale, authorities said.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call around 7:45 p.m. at the Extended Stay America hotel near Goldwater Boulevard and Osborn Road, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

A man was found with stab wounds and taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. He sustained a fracture and a laceration, police said.

One suspect related to the incident was detained by responding units.

Authorities made multiple attempts to contact the second person staying on the property to have them surrender.

The second person surrendered to the SWAT team around 11:30 p.m.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

